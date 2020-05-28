A Huntsville man was tracked down by local authorities Wednesday after fleeing from a simple misdemeanor arrest.
According to reports, Huntsville Police officer Lucas Kyle conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of MLK Blvd in eastern Huntsville. The suspect — identified as Dowling Demontrae Dickey-Greenwood, 19 — allegedly gave officers a fake name and then took off running while officers were searching his car.
According to HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes, Dickey-Greenwood was located later in the day at his grandmother’s house in the 400 block of Avenue M. Police say that he was found naked in the attic underneath insulation.
Authorities were able to recover the broken handcuffs and arrested Dickey-Greenwood on charges of failure to identify as a fugitive and evading arrest. He is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on $2,000 in bonds.
