A man wanted by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for a felony parole violation led Huntsville police on a chase Tuesday afternoon, department officials said.
Around 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, officers spotted a wanted felon leaving a local hotel. According to HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the suspect, which he refused to adhere to. Police pursued the suspect through several areas of town until eventually calling off the pursuit.
The suspect’s vehicle was discovered at a residence in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in southern Huntsville. Police searched the residence, but were unable to locate the suspect who remains at large.
Officers say they know the identity of the suspect, but would not release the suspect’s name or description to The Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.