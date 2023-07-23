One person is dead following an overnight shooting at The Republic Apartments, in the 2500 block of Lake Road, at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
The Huntsville Police Department responded to the report of the shooting and found one victim, a unidentified man, according to HPD Sgt. Wade Roberts.
Walker County EMS arrived and began treatment. The victim was transported to the emergency room of Huntsville Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries from the shooting and was pronounced dead, according to Sgt. Roberts.
Detectives are interviewing other involved parties and the incident is under investigation.
The Huntsville Police Department strongly urges anyone with information, contact Sgt. John Thompson at 936-291-5427.
