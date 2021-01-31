Huntsville police are closing in on a suspect that they say broke into 1836 Steakhouse in Huntsville.
According to reports, officers were dispatched to the restaurant on 11th Street just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning when staff noticed items in disarray and a bag of soil in the middle of the eatery. Police say that they checked security footage and noticed a white male suspect enter the building at approximately 3:30 a.m. The suspect went through several areas of the restaurant and eventually stole several bottles of alcohol.
Police spokesman Lt. Jim Barnes says that detectives have identified the suspect and are expected to make an arrest soon.
