Police say they are searching for four men who attempted to rob a residence in Huntsville’s east side Thursday morning.
Huntsville Police Lt. Curt Landrum said the incident was reported at 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Persimmon Drive.
The 25-year-old homeowner told officers that four known suspects forced their way into his home and attacked him with a bat and a stick. They would flee the scene after the attack.
“We are aware of who the suspects are, but we are still investigating to understand the motive,” Landrum said. “Thankfully, the victim was not seriously injured and nothing was stolen.”
The victim was taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries before being released.
If you have any information relating to the incident, contact Walker County/Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
