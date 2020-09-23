A Huntsville man is recovering after getting attacked with a machete in central Huntsville.
According to records from the Huntsville Police Department, officers were dispatched on a 9-1-1 call at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday to a private residence in the 1600 block of 10th Street. When officers arrived they said that they found the victim with a large gash in his arm. Officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and transported the victim to a medical facility in Conroe.
Police say that it appears that an altercation took place inside of the residence between the resident and the victim. The resident had asked the victim to leave, and when he refused was struck with the blade.
No arrest has been made, and the scene remains under investigation.
