Police have arrested a man believed to have stolen over 200 miscellaneous toys from a Huntsville storage container.
The incident was reported earlier this month at a storage unit complex in the 200 block of Smith Hill Road. Police say that during the last few weeks of September, a burglar broke into a locker and removed several bins of toys, which were valued at nearly $2,000.
HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said that after a lengthy investigation, police were able to get consent to search a residence on Elmwood Drive on Tuesday. During the search, police say they were able to locate many of the stolen items and subsequently arrested Heath Wiley, 40, of Huntsville for the burglary.
Also, upon further investigation police say that Wiley was wanted on several narcotics investigations. Police say they were able to get a warrant and were able to find a large amount of drugs.
Wiley is being held at the Walker County Jail on charges from a building burglary, as well as manufacture and or delivery of a controlled substance. His bonds total $30,000.
