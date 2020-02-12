A Huntsville man is facing assault charges after police say he was involved in a fight that escalated to a death threat.
The incident was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Geneva Road, east of Huntsville.
According to police reports, the two men were arguing, when the suspect – identified as Dohn Albert, 57, of Huntsville – grabbed a knife and put it to the victim’s throat, threatening to kill him.
When officers arrived, Albert admitted to the attack and told them that he still had the knife.
“We are very happy that this incident did not escalate and the victim was unharmed,” Walker County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tim Whitecotton said. “This could have been much worse and our deputies did a great job resolving it.”
Albert was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
