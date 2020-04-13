Two citizens were injured during a domestic dispute in Crabbs Prairie on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after 4 p.m., deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of Hidden Creek Drive on a domestic violence call. Upon the deputies arrival, they discovered that two people had been injured, after the suspect had discharged a 12-gauge shotgun in their direction.
Deputies discovered the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance when the victims returned to retrieve personal belongings from the home.
Neither of the victims sustained life threatening injuries, but were transported to Conroe Regional Medical Center by Walker County EMS.
The suspect — Alex William Long, 28, of Huntsville — was arrested on the scene and transported to the Walker County Jail. He is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — a second degree felony — and assault causing bodily injury/ family violence — a Class A misdemeanor.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
