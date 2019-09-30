HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has ordered that a Houston man charged with capital murder in the slaying of a sheriff's deputy be held without bond.
Robert Solis is accused of fatally shooting Harris County sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal (san-DEEP' DAH'-lee-wahl) during a traffic stop Friday near Houston. Police say 42-year-old Dhaliwal was shot multiple times from behind. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Houston Chronicle reports that District Judge Chris Morton said Monday that, if convicted, 47-year-old Solis could face the death penalty.
Solis had a warrant for violating parole when Dhaliwal stopped him Friday. Authorities say they received "credible information" that Solis might have a mental illness or intellectual disability and ordered an evaluation.
Dhaliwal was the first Sikh sheriff's deputy on Harris County's force.
