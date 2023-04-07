The Huntsville High School juniors and seniors were treated to a room full of free formals, shoes and other accessories needed to make a fantastic appearance at the upcoming 2023 Hornet Prom. This pop-up “Say Yes to the Dress” prom dress boutique was sponsored by the volunteers of the Huntsville Junior Service League.
The Junior Service League was conceived when a group of friends dined at Judi Richards’ home in February 1975. The first meeting was held at the home of Jane Henderson, with Katherine Dowling, Sharon Driessner, DJ Hinton, Jane Monday, Patty Praytor, Judi Richards, and Joan Shaddock. It was agreed that these eight ladies would invite two friends each to become part of the new organization. At the meeting a charter was signed and officers were elected. A month later, these twenty-four charter members brought one friend each and the Junior Service League of Huntsville began its first official year with forty-eight enthusiastic members.
Many projects have been organized by the ladies of the Huntsville JSL since that first year. Various non-profit groups in the area have received support through volunteer hours and monetary donations from the league. The group has impacted the community in numerous ways, and countless people have been reached.The service members are between 23 and 50 years of age.The 2022-2023 executive board is led by President-Sandee Harding and Vice President-Michelle Spencer.
“This is a year round mission to collect new or slightly used formals, shoes, and accessories and store them for the three day pop-up boutique,” said Tehran Sikes, owner of ADK Hair Salon, where donations can be dropped off. “I have been doing this for eight years and enjoy the opportunity to meet the girls and watching them make their final selections.”
“The dresses can also be dropped off at the high school,” Kaileigh Patrick said. “I have volunteered for this project for eight years. We have scheduled three days for the young ladies to come in and browse the racks. There are over 50 dresses selected each day of the pop-up.
Oghenetanure Okperuvwe, an 18 year old junior, selected a silver, v neck, A-line gown. Bridget Crawford, an 18 year old junior, selected a black, long sleeve lace gown. Both young ladies are excited and looking forward to the dance in May at the SHSU Lowman Student Center.
Proms are a right of passage for many upper level high school students.
Across the country, the formal dance is a tradition that many high schools participate in. Prom has an interesting history dating all the way back to the 19th century, and its rich past has led it to become one of the most famous dances to exist.
First held for the graduating classes of colleges and universities in the late-1800s, prom, short for promenade, was initially a way to teach manners and etiquette to the college senior students. Written by a male student at Amherst College, a journal entry was one of the first recordings of a formal prom in 1894. It listed how he was invited to a prom-style dance at Smith College.
Throughout the early and mid 1900s, the dance slowly evolved into the present high school event that it is today. Starting out with being a simple tea dance for high school students, the early proms were initially a reason for high school students to wear their fanciest clothes. That soon turned into a class banquet in the 1920s and 1930s where students would wear fun party clothes and, of course, dance.
Finally, in the 1950s, proms started to resemble the dances of today. The dance moved from the cafeteria and gyms to hotel ballrooms and country clubs. There was more elaborate transportation, clothing, dates, and the beginning of the competitive aspect of prom, including selections for “prom queen” and “prom king,” in addition to the most extravagant gowns and the best dates.
The big prom day at Huntsville High School has historically been a big night to dress up, find a date, take lots of pictures and dance the night away in the cafeteria. The event has transition to larger venues, no date required, selfies, and sound tracts by rappers, country western, pop, and contemporary to dance the night away.The JSL of Huntsville is already making plans for next year’s prom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.