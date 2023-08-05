Main Street Music Series Wraps Up with Journey Tribute Escape

Originally formed by the members of Santana and Steve Miller Band, Journey was a pivotal force in the music industry. With the addition of Steve Perry in 1977, they hit major commercial success by fusing the ballads of pop with the hard riffs of rock, epic keyboards, and explosive percussion that are still appreciated in sports stadiums and radio stations across the world.
Even though the 80s are in the distant past, the style of rock that was created during that era is still some of the most popular music on the airwaves, as well as on streaming services and in vintage record shops. This reverence for 80s music has fueled the live music scene in Houston for years, creating a market for tribute bands made up of seasoned musicians.
As summer comes to a close, the Main Street Music Series is wrapping up with Escape, one of the nation’s longest running tribute acts. At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, this Houston based band will take the stage at Rather Park, located on the corner of 13th and University Ave.
“Launching the summer music series was an attempt to make downtown a destination on Saturday nights and encourage people to congregate. We look forward to making the Main Street Summer Music Series a summer tradition,” said Director of Economic Development Tammy Gann.
Escape was formed by bass player Bobby Cayton and guitarist Joel Gregoire in the year 2000. Gregoire attended the Musicians Institute College of Contemporary Music in Hollywood and started a band called Stride, which opened for rock royalty like Styx and Bon Jovi. He was also a part of the metal band Ground Zero, and teaches guitar year round, spending summers sharing his skills at the National Guitar Workshop.
Cayton is a Huntsville native who learned piano, guitar and drums at a young age and got his vocal skills from the Huntsville High School Choir. He picked up the bass and moved to Houston in the late 80s to pursue a career in music. He plays in multiple groups, including the Scott A. Smith Group and Lights Out.
After more than two decades of refining their sound, they could easily stand in on Journey’s current tour, but since Perry left for good in 1998, Escape is the closest we’ll ever get to their heyday. They are so popular around the Houston area that they stay booked 8 to 12 months in advance.
Lead vocalist Tom Calandra was part of Z Lot Z in Houston before joining Escape. He has been their resident Steve Perry since 2014 and he does a stellar job as the lead vocalist. He can hit all the high notes, which is crystal clear in their rendition of “Don’t Stop Believing” and he delivers equally well with “Open Arms” and “Lights.” If you close your eyes, it’s easy to believe you’ve traveled through time and you’re listening to the original.
Keyboard player and vocalist Josh Howe grew up in San Francisco where Journey was formed, later moving to Dallas, then to Houston roughly 20 years ago. He started taking piano lessons at the age of six and has been playing ever since. He also has a degree in Music Education from Texas Tech where he was part of the drum corps.
When Howe started working for Houston Freightliner he was part of the crew that set up stages and lights for special events. While setting up for the Houston Rodeo, he was connected with Bill Wilkerson of Priden Productions, which is how he met the band. He started out doing production for Escape in 2013 and was asked to replace their keyboardist in 2016.
“If you liked Double Vision, you’ll love our music too. The musicians of Houston are a really tight knit family with a great culture and the tribute scene is really good. Our band has real chemistry. We know what the other person is going to do before they do it,” said Howe.
The sound wouldn’t be what it is without the drums, where percussionist Wesley Murrell presides. Five years ago, he took the place of the famed Craig Lemay, who had been his percussion instructor since the age of 10. Murrell is also a metalhead, having played for the band Masqued from 2018 to 2020.
The band’s cohesion comes from sharing the same goals and strong camaraderie among their extended families. Their kids have grown up together and their wives are all close. Their prowess and versatility come from working on multiple projects that keep them playing rock music full time, even though they have day jobs.
Cayton and Howell have another band that‘s a tribute to the British metal band UFO. Clayton, Howe, Gregoire and Murrell also have a Van Halen tribute band called Best of Both Worlds. They are highly respected performers on the Houston music scene and a top favorite of the folks at Houston Music News.
According to the HMN website, “These guys nail every sound and nuance of the band Journey. If you didn’t know better, you’d swear you were at an actual Journey concert. We could go on and on about this band, but the best bet is to just check them out for yourselves.”
For more about the band, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HoustonJourneyTribute/.