Annelle Guadalupe just celebrated her first year as the Main Street Manager in May, and now she will also serve East Texas as a member of the District Review Committee for the Texas Medical Board. The main responsibility of the committee is to evaluate medical practices and competencies and make recommendations for the board and governor’s office to act upon.
Guadalupe was selected by Governor Abbott after an extensive application process. She credits her mentors and the preparation she received as a student at Sam Houston State as a major influence on her success as a public servant. Guadalupe is a native Texan who grew up in Round Rock. She graduated from SHSU in 2010 with a double major Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science.
“I was one of six students who were the first to serve as interns at the state capitol as representatives of SHSU. We were very well prepared by our professors to be successful in that role,” said Guadalupe. Mike Yawn encouraged her to become an intern in the legislature.
“I can trace my success back to him directly and I am very grateful,” said Guadalupe.
She served as an intern for Senator Charles Schwertner for the 2013 session, which led to a position as his district representative, working in Bryan for two years. Her work for the senator required working with community leaders in five districts to report the wants and needs of over a million constituents. She served as a spokesperson for Schwertner’s office by delivering updates and summaries about legislation to commissioners, mayors, and city councils across the region.
“Senator Schwertner is a physician, with a serious commitment to providing access to health care services in rural areas of Texas,” said Guadalupe. Working with legislation and leaders in this area gave her the experience required to be selected for her new position on the committee.
“I love the state of Texas and the city of Huntsville. To even be considered is exciting. It’s an honor to be able to serve in this capacity,” said Guadalupe. The committee that Guadalupe has been appointed to is comprised of seven members from four districts: three physicians, one osteopathic doctor, and three members of the public.
Guadalupe holds a Master’s in Public Service and Administration from Texas A&M University. She served as an intern at the Wynne Home Arts Center and worked for CASA of Walker County before becoming the Main Street Manager for Huntsville.
In addition to her service roles, Guadalupe is a wife and mother of two small children. When asked how she is able to balance her busy schedule by adding travel to Austin, she explained that she and her husband share the same views about public service. Her husband Dylan Guadalupe is a police officer for the City of Huntsville.
“My husband and I have an equal partnership. He has a heart for service as well. We’re doing this together as a team,” said Guadalupe.
