Plus Arts Commission approves crosswalk murals
Main Street Manager Annel Guadalupe announced upcoming events for spring at their meeting on Friday, Jan 20. There will be a special addition to the monthly Sip n Shop event on Saturday, Feb 11. Children’s activities will take place at select merchants from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A “Shop Card” will be available at participating businesses for visitors to get stamped and entered in a drawing to win hundreds of “Downtown Dollars’. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the “Sweetheart Stroll” will feature chocolate treats to be given away as well as the normal complimentary beverages from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Downtown Business Alliance is hosting a Crawfish and Music Festival with live local entertainment. Junkapalooza on April 22 will feature a booth with KSAM/The Lake staff selling vinyl records. Wine Down Shop Small on May 14 will include whiskey this year, and the downtown music series will kick off at Rather Park that evening at 7:30 p.m. with soul-country singer Jason “Sundance” Head. The Huntsville Leadership Institute’s current class has adopted the stage as their community project to be completed in time for this performance.
A new mural by Lee Jamison is in the works to be painted on the side of Aces Barns and Buildings, located at 1215 University Ave.
At the Wynne Home, Jane Manthei will host the opening of her new installation of hyper realistic drawings on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and the annual Empty Bowls event will take place on Tuesday, Mar. 7.
Layne Yeager from the city planning office updated the group on the Rockbridge subdivision on FM 1791, which will add four new sections, totaling 145 lots.
He also introduced a new addition to his staff, Planning Technician Daneatria Gibson. She attended Howard University and has a background in architecture.
Director of Cultural Services Sarah Faulkner presented the new artwork coming to the intersection of 12th Street and University Avenue. Two calls for artists were conducted and final approval was completed over the last two weeks by the Huntsville Arts Commission and the Advisory Board.
Ennis-Flint of Dallas is the company that will be installing the murals across each side of the intersection.
The approved images will be printed in blocks of thermoplastic, heat sealed onto the pavement using the same process as handicap parking and other common safety features.
The material lasts about eight years, which is the same lifespan as new pavement. The work has a one year warranty and can be refreshed for half the cost of the original installation, which is $16-$26 per square foot.
Individual blocks can be replaced as needed, and the city has already agreed to include future maintenance in their budget.
Guadalupe consulted with City of Huntsville Street Superintendent John Hereford to arrive at the best method for installation, and he recommended the company. The project will take place in about a month and can be completed in a single day. The plan is to install the 10 foot wide panels across the intersections in stages so that downtown traffic does not have to be completely blocked off.
“We hope this is the first of many crosswalk projects for Huntsville,” said Faulkner. Once the first project is complete, there is also the potential for an approved graphic to be placed in the center of the intersection.
Advisory board members suggested additions to the proposed artwork, which will be finalized by a graphic designer from Ennis-Flint.
In comments at the end of the meeting, Advisory Board Member Malissa Williams voiced Huntsville’s need for a convention center. She is part of a large organization that regularly rents venues in the Woodlands due to a lack of available space in the immediate area that can accommodate groups larger than 350 people.
Other members agreed that there has been an ongoing conversation on the subject for years, but no headway has been made on the matter.
“The amount of revenue that Huntsville residents spend on event venues and entertainment in the Woodlands represents a huge amount of buying power that should be considered,” said Williams. More discussion followed, citing Crockett as a relatable example.
