The Huntsville City Council voted 6-2 Tuesday to use an appointment process, rather than an election, to fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel.
Longtime resident and salon owner Bert Lyle will serve the remaining six months for the at-large position that was left vacant earlier in the evening after the official resignation of councilmember Paul Davidhizar.
Davidhizar, the longtime headmaster for Alpha Omega Academy, will be moving from the city following his retirement from the school.
However, the appointment, which was initially proposed by Davidhizar, was met with opposition.
“I question if a group of elected officials should be appointing an elected position. I would like to see this position vacated and then let the citizens of Huntsville put in who they want in November,” said councilmember Russell Humphrey, who voted against the measure.
This was the first time that the Huntsville City Council appointed a new member for an unexpired term since 1977. Though, the position will be up for re-election in November.
Councilmember Blake Irving proposed that the appointment be postponed in an effort to discuss additional candidates, but that motion failed.
“Every position on this council is very important, by us making this appointment we are taking it out of the citizens hands and putting a stamp of approval on a candidate. We are basically guiding the citizens and saying that this is the person we want in the position.”
Lyle is currently a member of the city’s Main Street Advisory Board. He has also owned and operated The Facemaker Hair Salon since the summer of 1977.
