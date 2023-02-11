Bryson Young and Ashton Summers were both born in Huntsville, but they didn’t cross paths until they were attending SHSU as young adults. They both had a feeling when they met that there was something special, but it took time apart to realize their love is the forever kind. They were engaged on Christmas Eve and are moving to their new home near Trinity in March.
In the spring semester of their junior years at SHSU, Young was doing her first day of observations in the athletic training program when she met Summers, who was a pole vaulter for the track team. They admit that they each developed a crush on each other right away. Summers asked Young out on a date, but she declined because she was serious about her studies.
“There was definitely something about him, but I wanted to keep things on a professional level,” said Young. Summers sought the advice of athletic directors, and they advised him to do the same. They flirted a little but kept their distance while completing their degrees. They both graduated in May of 2019, and Summers moved to Missouri for a job in the electrical field. But he couldn’t forget about Young.
They both had mutual friends on social media and were covertly tracking each other through their connections. When Summers saw Young’s post about her German short haired Pointer, he made a comment to break the ice. Summers had the exact same breed. What started out as an exchange about his dog Willie and her dog Georgia became the true beginning of their love story. They met halfway in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and started a much deeper conversation about life.
They tried for a year to make a long distance relationship work, but Summers’ workload made it impossible for them to meet up consistently. His employer at the time added twenty hours per week to his schedule but refused to pay him for more than a 40 hour work week. The couple reluctantly parted ways, but the connection they had would bring them together again.
In December of 2021, Young went back to Oklahoma to attend a wedding, and the memory of meeting Summers in Broken Bow wouldn’t let her rest. She reached out and they started talking again. They spent hours on the phone, establishing a strong friendship while sharing their future goals and dreams. They both knew they wanted to be near their families in the Huntsville area, but were still in transition while working on their careers. Summers had moved back to Texas and was living in Katy.
In February of 2022, Young’s grandmother had a heart attack. She drove in from her home in Wichita Falls to be with her family in Huntsville. Summers reached out in support and asked her to meet before she left town. Since they both love antiques, and the shops were going to be open late for Sip n Shop, they decided to meet up at Bluebonnet Square on Saturday, Feb 12.
Leading up to that day, Young’s grandfather wanted to take her shopping to find Valentine’s gifts for his wife and other relatives. “Papa Tom” and his intuition convinced Young to find something for Summers since they were planning a reunion date. They went to Academy and bought a fishing shirt and some hot chocolate bombs. Summers wasn’t expecting a gift, but he wanted to respond in kind so he bought Young a present while they were shopping on the square.
“It was definitely magic,” said Summers. A true gentleman, he opened doors for her and asked permission to hold her hand. At this point, they began a new phase of their relationship and were counting the days between their dates. Even though Summers’ job took him to Florida for three months, they were far more emotionally invested than the first time around.
They had a long talk about commitment and made it a point to get to know each other’s families. Young invited Summers to the Houston Livestock Show to meet her relatives and they got to see Parker McCollum perform at the rodeo. Everything started falling into place, and they began to plan a future together.
Summers bought the ring last summer. He spent Thanksgiving with Young and her family, and privately asked her parents' permission to propose. Her father’s requirements were serious and simple. He asked Summers to protect and provide for his daughter. While Young was visiting Summers’ family for Christmas, they went house hunting in Huntsville. After looking at homes on Christmas Eve, they went downtown for some last minute shopping.
Summers had been carrying the ring in his pocket all day. They went to Bluebonnet Antiques to search for a marble chess piece he’d had his eye on for ages. When they were checking out, one of their items was missing a price tag. While Young went to look for the tag, Summers decided that this was the moment he had been waiting for. He told Marsha Dickens what he was planning and asked her to video the proposal on his phone. Debbie Harper was nearby and offered to record on her phone as a backup.
Young had no idea what was happening until Summers got down on one knee and proposed. Summers told Young he loved her with his whole heart and she gladly accepted. Dickens and Harper captured the moment, which they both say was one of the sweetest things they have ever seen. The couple plans to be at Sip n Shop on Saturday, Feb. 11 for the Sweetheart Stroll to mark one year since they reunited.
Their next chapter starts on March 1 when they move into their new home. Young always wanted a quiet spot in the woods, near the water, and they found it on the outskirts of Huntsville. They‘re planning a fall wedding while Young weighs new job options and Summers works with his father. After years of loving from a distance, they made a full circle back to where they always belonged.
