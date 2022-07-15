With “Thor: Love and Thunder” releasing this week, Chris Hemsworth has become the only actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to star in four solo movies focused on his character. That kind of longevity – the move comes after his “Avengers” cohorts Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans both seemingly retired from the superhero game – is an interesting achievement in a quickly shifting MCU landscape, and it of course begs the question of why Thor has become such a mainstay even in the wake of things like “Avengers: Endgame” and the conclusion of the first major era of this blockbuster juggernaut.
The answer, of course, is change. Thor, perhaps more than any other original member of the MCU chain of events, has proven himself adaptable, able to hang out with both the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, able to exist in both earthbound and cosmic stories, and able to balance comedy and vulnerable drama along the way. This sense of adaptability and evolution is thanks in no small part to the arrival of writer/director Taika Waititi on the MCU scene, who shifted Thor’s characterization with the remarkable “Thor: Ragnarok” and offered the character a revitalization that means he’s still alive and kicking in the modern MCU.
Now, Waititi and Hemsworth have reunited for “Love and Thunder,” a rollicking space adventure that attempts to both recapture and build on the magic of “Ragnarok” to keep Thor vital. It doesn’t always succeed, but while it never quite lives up to the power of its predecessor, Thor’s fourth solo outing does it at least remind you why you love the guy in the first place, and makes you glad he stuck around this long.
“Love and Thunder” opens with Thor at a crossroads. After the events of “Endgame,” he’s spent some time rebuilding his body into godly shape and cruising around the universe with the Guardians of the Galaxy, getting into adventures and generally falling into a pattern of really only coming alive when there’s fighting to be done. When Thor finally decides to set out on his own again, he discovers that villains have been busy while he’s basically been on an extended vacation. A dark figure known as Gorr (Christian Bale) has taken it upon himself to rid the universe of all gods, reasoning that the gods have become too arrogant and aloof to help the people who pray to them. When Thor realizes what this means for his fellow Asgardians back on Earth, he heads home to stop Gorr’s rampage, where he runs into his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), recently and surprisingly transformed into her own version of Thor with the help of the once-broken mystical hammer, Mjolnir. So, Jane and Thor forge a new partnership as twin Gods of Thunder, but will their combined might be enough to stop a being who’s hellbent on wiping out every god in existence?
“Love and Thunder” is, rather transparently, an effort to keep the momentum of “Ragnarok” going, maintaining Waititi’s sense of irreverent fun balanced with what the filmmaker hopes are solid emotional payoffs. But it’s not just about maintenance. There’s a sense of ambition to this film that means everything about it is in some way an attempt to be bigger than the “Thor” adventure that came before. Two Thors instead of one, even brighter colors, even wilder soundtrack choices, even bigger jokes; it all converges to make a film that’s trying perhaps a little too hard to outdo its predecessors. It amounts to a film that sometimes feels like it’s thrown too many balls in the air, a disjointed collection of narratives and characters that are being smashed together rather than organically combined into a single story. Even at its best, “Love and Thunder” is a bit of a mess.
But for all that disconnected, frenzied plotting on Waititi’s part, he still succeeds in making the film an entertaining mess. The jokes still work, the action sequences are still fun, including one particularly daring setpiece that looks like nothing else Marvel Studios has produced, and the characters are still engaging and likable. Hemsworth in particular looks completely comfortable and invigorated in his new armor, juggling the comedy and drama with an ease that matches his knowing smirk perfectly. Portman also seems happy to be back, and happy to be able to add some heft to a character who was once primarily a love interest. Then there’s Bale, who manages to become something truly terrifying and even relatable, making him one of the MCU’s best villains so far.
“Love and Thunder” never rises to the highest highs of “Ragnarok,” in part because it largely matches the tonal expectations its predecessor set. Waititi may have been trying to reinvent that particular wheel, but what we got is less of a reinvention and more of a retread of familiar comic territory. None of that is enough to slow Thor down for long, though. For all its faults, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is a fun time at the movies, and a reminder why Hemsworth is still out there calling down the lightning.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is in theaters July 8.
