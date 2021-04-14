Longtime GOP Rep. Kevin Brady announced on Wednesday he will not seek another term in office, becoming the latest in a growing list of Republicans who are not seeking reelection.
This term, my 13th, will be my last.It’s a remarkable privilege to work for #TX08 in the U.S. House of Representatives.I set out to give my constituents the representation they deserve, the eﬀectiveness they want and the economic freedom they need. I hope I delivered.— Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) April 14, 2021
Brady, the current ranking member and former chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, announced his pending retirement at The Woodlands Economic Outlook Conference. He’s represented Texas’ 8th Congressional District since 1997 and said Wednesday he plans to finish out his current term.
Brady, 66, was chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Committee in 2017 when former President Donald Trump signed a $1.5 billion tax overhaul. He acknowledged that being term-limited out of that leadership role if the GOP regains control of the House in next year’s midterm elections had some bearing on his decision.
“I set out to give my constituents the representation they deserve, the eﬀectiveness they want and the economic freedom they need. I hope I delivered. It’s a remarkable privilege to work for them in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Brady said. “I love this job. And thanks to incredible lawmakers I’ve worked with in Congress and the White House, I’ve been fortunate to do big things for our country. Bigger than a small town boy from Rapid City, South Dakota whose father died when young, with all ﬁve of us children raised by a remarkable single mom, could ever dream of.”
Widely recognized as a national economic leader, Brady was only the third Texan in history to chair the House Ways & Means Committee – considered to be the most influential committee in Congress – with control over taxes, international trade, health care, Medicare, Social Security and welfare.
“I’m proud to have worked with the President (Trump) and lawmakers from both parties to redesign America’s broken tax code, reform the IRS, pass the new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, reform America’s retirement system, end the unfair ObamaCare individual mandate and its harmful taxes and sign into law a historic national ban on surprise medical bills. And we preserved my ﬁrst success as Chairman: negotiating for Speaker Paul Ryan an end to the 40-year ban on selling U.S. crude oil overseas,” Brady said. “The tax cuts lifted millions of Americans out of poverty, and gave hope to so many the old tax code had left behind. America recaptured the title as the most competitive economy in the world, bringing manufacturing jobs and investment back home to America from overseas.”
Brady’s district has been reliably safe for Republicans for years. He is the second Texas congressman to say this term will be his last, joining Democrat Rep. Filemon Vela, who announced last month that he would not run again in his district that runs to the U.S.-Mexico border. At least three other Republicans are planning to make this term their last in the House, including Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, who is running for U.S. Senate.
Brady’s current term will end January 3, 2023.
“In the end, I’ll leave Congress the way I entered it, with the absolute belief that we are a remarkable nation – the greatest in history,” he noted. “Despite what the media and social media bombards you with each day, we are not the hateful, racist, divided nation they peddle. They are dead wrong. Turn off that noise and you’ll hear the true heartbeat of America.”
Prior to his election to Congress, Brady worked as a chamber of commerce executive for 18 years and served six years in the Texas House of Representatives. He lives in The Woodlands with his wife and two sons.
