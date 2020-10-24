The 10th annual charity ride to support the Lone Survivor Foundation came through the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum in Huntsville.
The ride began at Harley Davidson of The Woodlands and went through the scenic backroads of the Sam Houston National Forest. The 90-minute ride concluded at the Walker County Veterans Outreach Festival outside the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum.
The Veteran Outreach Festival featured various veteran organizations in attendance along with live music from Sundance Head, food trucks and fun for the entire family.
