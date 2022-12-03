Lone Star Lights of Huntsville are the newest holiday attraction around for miles. The huge holiday light show experience opened on Nov. 25, on 17 acres with over 1 million lights for family festivities.
The Lights event will run through Dec. 22, at Carolina Creek, at 5 Anticipation Drive, Huntsville.
The epic park is built to entertain and engage all ages, backed by eight themed zones with lodging available.
“We have had over 2,700 visitors since we opened,” said Lisa Olson, executive director of Carolina Creek. “We are hearing lots of feedback from guests that include our Lights are a special experience, with lots to do for the entire family.”
The park is not a drive-thru or walking park experience.
“You pet and interact with the animals in the petting zoo,” Olson said. “You can have snowball fights and sled in the arctic adventure zone. The degree of participation is up to each person.”
With over 1 million lights, the immersive experience is designed to brighten tthis Christmas season, and sure to become a Huntsville and Texas family tradition.
The park includes holiday foods, an Artisan marketplace, an Arctic Aerial adventure course, sledding on 270 tons of real snow, zip lines, escape room, horse rides, petting farm, dinner theatre, overnight lodging, Gingerbread Square Santa’s Cabin, toymakers Workshop, live entertainment, family holiday photos beside the 45-foot Heritage Christmas Tree. The kids can even try their luck on the Buckin’ Barrel.
But don’t forget there are also food trucks and s’mores.
While the park is lit up with lights throughout, the theme is based on Christmas.
So each element is designed to inspire the reason for the season. Carolina Creek is a Christian based camp that was founded in 2002.
“There are elements that remind us why we celebrate Christmas. But the experience is up to each visitor. We want families to choose their level of activities to create the memories that will last a lifetime,” Olson said. “It’s an interactive journey that is chosen by the guest.”
While the camp employees 35 individuals year-round, the Lights employees an additional 12 staff members as seasonal workers and includes a lot of volunteers, according to Olson.
“This is a capital investment for us. In preparing for the event, we planned it to be a perpetual event that will include something fresh and new each year,” Olson said. “We want the event to morph into its own special adventure.”
So whether you are looking for a high-flying zip line adventure or want to take the kids to see Santa in his workshop, there is a zone that will meet those needs.
Olson said visitors should expect unforgettable ways to encounter “The Season with Fun, Joy, and Great Family Memories like no other.”
Tickets are available at $32 for adults and $22 for kids and can be purchased online at lonestarlights.com/tickets
There is also a nightly dinner theatre featuring Houston’s own A.D. Players. The facility offers a unique holiday overnight lodging packages, available for families and groups in private rooms or cabins.
“Our team at Lone Star Lights at Carolina Creek lives to create immersive, interactive, playful and surprising experiences that bring people together in new ways. Our heart is to serve our communities,” said Olson.
