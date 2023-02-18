The Lone Star Lights at Carolina Creek will be back in 2023, following a successful season.
The holiday light display and entertainment at Carolina Creek was a new venture to showcasing 68 miles of lights, dinner theater, zip line fun, over night accommodations, over 100 entertainers, food vendors and marketplace vendors. The huge holiday light show experience opened on Dec. 2 and ran through Dec. 22. The area was subject to a week long torrential rain, but it only caused one night of cancelation.
“We are committed to offering Lone Star Lights at Carolina Creek every year. This pilot year 2022, was a time of learning and testing for us,” said Community Relations and Partnerships Sharee Brabits. “We know that next year we can improve upon the experience using all that we learned.”
The epic park is built to entertain and engage all ages, backed by eight themed zones. The final numbers support that this concept was worth the drive to Carolina Creek. They estimate that over 13,000 guests enjoys a night of fun and entertainment. There were two engagements and over 1,000 prayer requests offer through the Prayer Arbor.
“Our hope for Lone Star Lights was that our guests would celebrate Christmas with all the joy and hope that the season brings. Part of that was to offer an experience of the Christmas story through the larger-than-life-sized nativity scene. It was beautiful to watch guests walk among the characters in the nativity, read their narratives, and have conversations with their loved ones about what this story meant to them,” said Executive Director Lisa Olson.
The workforce was made up of volunteers and paid workers. They estimated that 160 local volunteers worked over 1,000 hours to make the Lone Star Lights happen. The Alpha Omega High School provided 45 volunteers, to park cars, driving shuttles, decorating, sewing, putting up and taking down lights.
Students from Sam Houston State University, whose majors were Voice Performance, were the harmonizing carolers, who performed every night.
“We wanted Lone Star Lights to invite guests to engage all their senses, to immerse themselves in the lights, or snow, or adventure experiences, or nativity. We hope they went away changed in some way, just like when they come to camp. We hope Lone Star Lights wasn’t just something they looked at that was pretty, but something that touched their hearts as they contemplated the true meaning of Christmas,” said Wes Armstrong, Lone Star Lights Producer and Director.
This year, Carolina Creek plans to involving even more Huntsville and Walker County businesses, artists, performers, vendors and sponsors as they invite people to come back and bring a friend.
For more information about Carolina Creek Lone Star Lights or Summer Camps, mail to PO Box 989 Riverside, Texas 77367, or online at www.carolinacreek.org or longstarlights.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.