AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he has appointed Christopher G. Cantu, David Coatney, Michael Glynn, Clyde Loll, and Tim Smith to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027.
Additionally, Governor Abbott named J.P. Steelman as chair of the Commission.
The Commission develops and enforces statewide fire service standards and provides education and assistance to the industry.
Loll, a Huntsville resident and former member of the Huntsville City Council, is the Vice President of Compliance and Quality, Health, Safety and Environment for Gulf Coast Marine Contractors, LLC. He serves on the board of the International Board of Certified Safety Managers and is a member of the American Society of Quality and the American Society of Safety Professionals.
Loll attended San Jacinto College and Sam Houston State University.
The appointments are subject to confirmation from the Texas Senate.
