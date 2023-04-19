During the 13 years Logan McCune lived in Huntsville, he made a name for himself in the local music scene. He plays multiple genres but is best known for folk, country and roots rock. He is a singer, songwriter and harmonica player with serious picking skills on acoustic and electric guitar. At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, McCune will be the first performer at Sundown at Sam’s on the Sam Houston Memorial Museum grounds.
He is primarily a solo artist, and many know him from his time in Werewolf Tea Party, a duo that was formed with Mary Brett after meeting at an open mic in Huntsville. Brett will join the Sundown set, providing a nostalgic reunion for local fans.
McCune has been a constant at shows, house concerts and jams in the area over the last decade, performing with an extended family of artists that includes musicians from Walker County and beyond. He still plays with the Great Trumpet, formed by Chris and Sarah Shotliff, who were a regular part of the the Gypsy Road Show with McCune and Brett at El Roy Ice House in Trinity.
Now based in Bryan, McCune has been expanding his audience while continuing to hone his unique style. Even though he didn’t start playing live gigs until after he graduated from SHSU in 2010, he picked up the guitar at age 16 and has been making music ever since.
“Music is a channel for things outside of my power. The release of things I’ve created and the feedback I get from people is the thing I love the most,” said McCune.
He started recording his music in 2014 starting with a collection of 17 songs called “Prison City”. He and his cousin Eddie Dean Duke were playing several nights a week in Huntsville and Bryan, and the majority of the tracks capture them live at locations from here to Austin. The first six songs were recorded at Prison City Sound by Greg Pickett, who has had his hand in each of McCune’s albums since then.
McCune moved to Austin to pursue a career related to his degree from SHSU, but that proved to be detrimental for such a creative soul. After a difficult stint working with convicted felons, McCune returned to Huntsville in 2017 for a fresh start.
The result was his first extended play collection. Mixed by Louie Benavides and co-produced by Greg Pickett and John Toland in 2018, “Pup” was part of a much needed healing process among his family and friends. Scott Brooks on piano and Derek Ely on synthesizer along with Duke, Toland and the Picketts give listeners a taste of the strong ties that bind McCune to the people and musical talent that have influenced his style.
In 2019, McCune recorded his first professional studio album “First Born” with producer Billy Hillman at Hilltrax Studios. The collection was written specifically for the people in his home town of Marquez with the help of Greg Pickett and Hillman on percussion and Ashley Pickett and Duke on harmonies. The song “Marquez Blues” is a rock infused anthem for anyone who grew up in a small town and moved to the city, only to realize that they belong back where they started.
In 2020, McCune recorded “Little Storms” at Half Avenue Studios with producer John Toland. Playing live shows with Alec Martinez and collaborating with Toland led to a creative breakthrough and a fusion of styles for McCune. With Katey Bell on harmonies and Zak Renfro sitting in on guitar, the album moves from funkadelic rock to blues and folk in a way that moves you through a wide range of emotions.
Since the birth of his son Arthur, McCune’s outlook and music have gotten lighter and brighter.
“First Trip”, released in 2022 is a journey of soundscapes that chronicle a family road trip from Texas to Washington State.
“My music is definitely more uplifting, more acoustic, and bright. It’s more stripped down and full of warmth and light. Arthur has been a big inspiration,” said McCune, who has been compiling new songs for an album to be released later this year.
He recently played SXSW and is booking consistent gigs in Brazos and Grimes counties at locations like the Wildflyer Mead Company in Navasota and the upcoming Street and Art Fair in downtown Bryan. But coming back to Huntsville always feels like home.
“I am really excited to play in this park,” said McCune. “Huntsville is such a beautiful town. It has a lot of places that are well suited for live shows. It needs more opportunities for the public to come and lift that up.”
McCune says Sundown event organizer Darren Grant has supported his music from the very beginning, and the sentiment goes both ways.
“There is a part of this town that treasures you for who you are and what you are trying to do. That part has helped Logan and Mary both grow into the musicians they’ve become. When I hear them sing, I hear Huntsville,” said Grant.
You can catch McCune in Bryan at Hershel’s inside the Stella Hotel with his cousin Duke on April 15, and solo at the 101 Oyster Bar on April 23, then in Montgomery at the new location of H-Bistrot on April 29.
Find McCune on Spotify and Bandcamp, or follow him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LoganMcCuneSongs For more about Sundown at Sam’s, visit http://www.samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com/events/sundown-at-sams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.