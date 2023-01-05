Robin Logan, founder of the non-profit organization Building for Bats, submitted a proposal to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that seeks to acquire the old cotton warehouse on the corner of 14th St and Ave I. Logan has spent the last seven months networking with conservation experts and city officials to bring awareness to her agenda, which is to save the population of almost 1 million Mexican free-tail bats that live in the warehouse.
The most important part of Logan’s work has been in securing financial support for the project. A promise to contribute $65k toward the purchase of the building has been made by Bat World, a non-profit bat sanctuary near Cool, Texas. Nate Fuller of Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) has promised an undisclosed amount of financial support through Apex Clean Energy to assist, once TDCJ agrees to relinquish the building. According to local tax rolls, the value of the building is $82k.
A concerned local citizen of Huntsville has made a pledge in writing to donate $82k to purchase the building, also contingent upon Logan reaching an agreement with TDCJ. The proposal outlines options for lease and purchase of the building plus all attached property, which includes the parcel of land where alternate bat roosts were built but never inhabited. That spot, adjacent to the old cotton warehouse is slated by Logan as a viewing site for tourists with the potential for a future education and research center.
For more than a decade, TDCJ has maintained the stance that they would demolish the warehouse to build a parking lot. In 2012, TPWD stepped in to remind them that they can be fined for loss of bat life under state protections. In 2017, alternate houses were designed and completed in 2018 with inmate labor. In 2019 TDCJ hired Justin Stevenson of RD Wildlife Management to make recommendations for the relocation of the bats.
At that time, Stevenson stated that alternate houses were not properly designed and insufficient in number. He estimated that relocation of smaller groups takes two to three years in the best of circumstances. His report made it clear that this was the largest bat colony roosting in a building in North America, and that no professional had ever attempted to relocate a colony this size.
Stevenson emphasized that any attempt to modify the warehouse or exclude the bats before providing additional roosts with similar temperatures and structural similarities ”would result in negative consequences and increased liability.” He recommended that they attempt relocation in the Fall of 2023 if additional roosts were complete, with an expectation of three years or more for the process.
In March of last year, TDCJ demolished one third of the warehouse. This attracted more attention to the issue than any point in the past. In May, Stevenson returned for a follow up visit, reiterating that there was not enough time for the alternate roosts to be modified to attempt a fall exclusion. He suggested that a cinder block building be constructed on the site of the alternate bat roosts as the only viable option to house even a fraction of the bats in the warehouse.
After Logan witnessed the emergence of the colony for herself last summer, she was inspired to co-create the Huntsville Bat Society. The response was tremendous, with almost 1500 people rapidly joining in support. A petition at Change.org was created, garnering over 1000 signatures. TDCJ halted demolition until 2023, citing the need for additional community input on the matter.
“I was awestruck by it,” said Logan. This is one of the most amazing sites in the area. Viewing the bats has become a tradition for a lot of people over the years.”
Logan spoke with Commissioner Bill Dauguette and City Manager Aron Kulhavy, who both agreed that someone should take the reins. She formed Building for Bats as a separate entity to legitimately continue the movement under a recognized non-profit.
“This is a hidden gem that we need to secure and protect,” said Logan.“
Logan attended the International Bat Research Conference in Austin last August and met bat expert Gary McCracken. Logan convinced McCracken to speak at the SHSU Museum of Natural Science in September, where more than 60 citizens attended his presentation on the migration habits and economic value of the bats.
McCracken, Professor Emeritus from the University of Tennessee, has studied bats and their ecology for more than 40 years. According to his studies, bats consume 50-70% of their body weight in insects. This translates into millions of dollars in pest control for local farmers in lieu of costly chemicals. McCracken estimated the process of relocation at five years, with no guarantee that the bats would choose a man-made structure built them.
He stated in a letter written after his visit, that the bats would take refuge in any amenable structure in close proximity if their habitat is destroyed. The obvious solution is to leave them where they are. The hope for Logan is to acquire the building, assess the colony, and move forward with conserving the habitat. She is networking with individuals from many different arenas to ensure ongoing support for the bats.
Logan has an upcoming appointment with State Representative Kyle Kacal to discuss the issue. She was contacted by Urban Biologist Kelly Norrid of TPWD, who is part of a Technical Advisory Committee at the University of Houston Coastal Center. Norrid was interested in seeing the proposal Logan submitted to TDCJ in hopes that others at TPWD will get involved. There is also a group of SHSU film students working on a documentary that is expected to debut at the Prison CIty Film Festival in February. Logan urges the public to contact both TDCJ and local officials to voice their support for protecting the bats.
