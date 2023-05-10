Huntsville Police Department and Walker County Sheriff's Department responded to shots fired near apartments in the area of Essex this afternoon. Both Huntsville High School and Huntsville Elementary were placed on lockdown out of precaution. Both school lockdowns have been lifted and parents are encouraged to use caution in the area as traffic has become congested.
HPD Lt. Wade Phillips said the reports of shots being hear at apartment nears Huntsville Elementary on Essex drew the response of local law enforcement.
Law enforcement will remain in the area to provide security.
