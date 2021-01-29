Huntsville High School was temporarily placed on lockdown status Friday following after school dismissal in response to a student report of a possible male intruder on campus.
District officials say that the campus was immediately placed on “lockdown” to secure all the students and staff who were still inside the building at the time since there were tutorials and athletic events taking place across the campus. The Huntsville Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies immediately responded and secured the campus. After conducting a thorough search of the entire building, it was discovered that the report was a false alarm.
“Huntsville ISD appreciates our local law enforcement agencies who responded so quickly and we are thankful for today’s safe outcome. We applaud the student who alerted administration to help ensure everyone’s safety,“ district officials said in a release. “Once again we must remind everyone that we all play a critical role in helping keep our schools safe environments for all. The safety of our students and staff will always be our highest priority and we will always err on the side of caution. Please continue to report anything concerning or suspicious as soon as possible.“
The Huntsville High School basketball game against Nacogdoches was canceled due to the lockdown.
