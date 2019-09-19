Zach's returns to Huntsville restaurant scene

Popular restaurant owner Zach Tibiletti has come out of a short lived retirement to throw his hat into Huntsville’s food truck scene with a new business partner.
“I like people and I just wanted to cook and see a bunch of my old friends come up and eat, so that’s basically why I (opened the food truck),” Zach’s Bistro owner Zach Tibiletti said.
After only two years in retirement from closing local hotspot, Zach’s Bar and Grill, Tibiletti opened the bistro food truck in June, starting out on Highway 190 and accidentally set it in what he called a “ditch on the side of the highway.”
Tibiletti then moved to the Market Creek Food Truck Park before finding his new home at the former Library Daiquiris, Spirits and More location on Sam Houston Avenue.
“It’s doing pretty well, we’re still building it up. A lot of people don’t know we’re here yet, but we get a lot of repeat business already and that’s when you know you’re doing good, when you see the same faces two or three times a week,” Tibiletti said.
Zach’s Bistro will operate out of the food truck with new business partner, Cocktails Express, remodeling the old Library storefront to sell alcoholic drinks out of the building.
“We have the same kind of set up at our other location, we have the daiquiri shop and then we also have a food truck there, so the two kind of mesh and help each other out,” Cocktails Express co-owner Suzanne Drake said.
Cocktails Express is expanding to Huntsville from Conroe, where their shop has been located for the past five years. The cocktail company serves 120 different drink options as well as alcoholic beverages to-go.
While Zach’s Bistro is currently operating on premise, it will be an estimated 30-45 days minimum before Cocktails Express will receive their TABC license to join him. In the meantime, the cocktail partner will be serving free drink samples while waiting for their TABC license.
“From all of the people that I’ve met over the years and all of the alumni, we’ve had a lot of support for the whole time I’ve been open. It’s a very good city to be in and do business in,” Tibiletti said.
The Sam Houston State University alumnus has been serving Huntsville for over three decades, working at Casa Tomas while in school studying business, and later opening Zach’s Bar and Grill in June 1988.
“I worked for Mr. Renfro, who owns the Farmhouse and Casa Tomas, for a long time and he pretty much got me started in Huntsville. I owe that man a lot and the rest is just hard work,” Tibiletti said.
Zach’s Bistro will be open weekdays for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The kitchen will be closed on weekends as Tibiletti occasionally caters events such as weddings and birthdays, but mostly he said he will take the time to enjoy his semi-retirement.
