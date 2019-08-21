Youth organization helping the needy in Huntsville

Members of a Huntsville youth organization are hard at work making a difference in the community.
The LEO Club, a branch of Lions Club International for youth ages 14-18, is a local service organization making an impact in Huntsville. The LEOs – leadership, experience and opportunity – were started in 1954 with the intention of learning leadership skills, gaining experience and providing opportunity to youth. There are over 7,000 Leo clubs worldwide, with over 175,000 members in 145 countries. LEOs also completed over 24,000 service projects last year.
“LEOs are devoted young people who realize the power of action,” Lion Liesa Hackett said. “Together, LEOs and Lions form a powerful partnership—one of mutual respect, where Lions learn from the innovative insights of LEOs, and where LEOs gain access to the proven strategies of those who’ve successfully served the world for decades.”
LEOs work on a variety of service projects, which includes work at Creekside Retirement Center, the Sam Houston Folk Festival, Fair on the Square, Good Shepherd Mission and Meals on Wheels. Leos also serve meals at local homes and shelters and read to the elderly at nursing homes.
“The club has done several projects within the community, from playing bingo and enjoying ice cream with residents of Creekside Retirement Community, to cleaning trails at the State Park following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, to helping distribute food with the Junior Service League of Huntsville,” Lion Brenda Poe said. “Each activity gives the members a chance to serve others while displaying leadership, experience, and opportunities to others.”
Leos are currently gearing up to assist the Huntsville Lions at Fair on the Square with their welcome booth.
“We participated last year, and the kids loved being helpful to visitors who were looking for specific booths and activities,” Lion Polly Pittman said. “Many of the distinguished Lions locally started as Leos. It really takes a special, selfless person to give back this way.”
Alex Poe was recently named president, Brandon Fahrenfort as vice president, Beulah Beebe as secretary, Ashton Razo as treasurer, Alex Moore as membership director, Shae Beall as project director and Kadence Daniel as director of fundraising.
“The Walker County LEO Club is important because it provides opportunities for youth to gain leadership experiences and opportunities,” Hackett added. “This group of youths are the leaders in the club. They decide on projects and carry them out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.