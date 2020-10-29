Soon our streets will be scattered with little ghosts, goblins and witches trick-or-treating this Halloween.
As the persistent spread of COVID-19 adds a scarier edge to Halloween this year, university health leaders and the Center for Disease Control expect celebrations to look a little different this year.
Due to the pandemic, the CDC has labeled traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating as high risk and is in favor of lower-risk activities, such as outdoor, socially-distanced pumpkin carving or having a movie night with members of your household.
Residents are advised to consider the CDC's Halloween guidance when determining whether to participate in Halloween celebrations. All events should follow state and federal health and safety guidelines. Homeowners who want to prohibit trick-or-treaters from knocking at their door or homes with active COVID-19 cases should display a message on their door or on a yard sign that indicates nonparticipation in trick-or-treating.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, if you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
WHAT ARE SOME LOWER-RISK ACTIVITIES?
• Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them.
• Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.
• Decorating your house, apartment, or living space.
• Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
• Having a virtual Halloween costume contest.
• Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with.
• Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house.
MODERATE RISK ACTIVITIES
• Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard).
• If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.
• Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart.
• Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.
• A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.
• Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.
• Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where appropriate mask use is enforced, and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.
• If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading a respiratory virus.
• Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced and people are able to maintain social distancing.
• Having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart.
HIGHER RISK ACTIVITIES
Avoid these higher-risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:
• Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door.
• Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.
• Attending crowded costume parties held indoors.
• Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming.
• Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household
• Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors
• Traveling to a fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with a community spread of COVID-19.
EVENTS TO PARTICIPATE IN
There will be plenty to do in Walker County for All Hallow’s Eve. Some of the top events include:
• Trunk-or-Treat at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas — 5-8 p.m.
• Trunk-or-Treat at New Waverly First Baptist — 4-6 p.m.
• Harvest Festival at Alive Church in New Waverly — 6-9 p.m.
• Trail of Terror at 313 FM 3478 — 7-10 p.m.
• Crabbs Prairie VFD Harvest Festival at 28 FM 1696 W. — 6-8 p.m.
