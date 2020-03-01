122 years of tradition

As part of a 122 year tradition, community members and students will make the march from Old Main on Sam Houston State University Campus to Sam Houston’s grave site at Oakwood Cemetery Monday morning.
The day not only celebrates the birthday for Texas President Gen. Sam Houston’s birthday, but the day that Texas’ revolutionary government formally declared its independence from Mexico in 1836.
On March 6, the declaration was met with the battle of the Alamo, which was lost to Santa Anna resulting in the deaths of all Texan and American defenders. Six weeks later, Sam Houston led the Texan army to a surprise attack on Santa Anna’s army at San Jacinto where the Mexicans were defeated and Santa Anna was captured, effectively ending the war and winning Texas’ independence from Mexico.
Huntsville’s celebration dates back to 1889, although Walker County Historical Commission archivist James Patton notes the celebration could possibly go back earlier.
“Within 10 years of founding the Sam Houston Normal Institute, we have evidence that they marched from Old Main to the grave with flags and all the student bodies, president and whole crew,” Patton said. The Sam Houston Normal Institute was founded in 1879.
The march was originally a celebration put on by the student body, as they placed a wreath at Sam Houston’s grave, while reciting speeches and poetry.
“All through the years they always celebrated with a 21 gun salute, ROTC, sometimes they’d have a little program in the men’s gym or old main auditorium … but they always marched and placed a wreath on his grave on his birthday, March 2,” Patton said.
The tradition continued until the last recorded evidence in 1971, with the rise of a “hippie generation” in opposition of the Vietnam War and consequentially, the ROTC and military science programs that led the march.
In 1980, the Texas Historical commission, which the Walker County Historical Commission functions under, started celebrating state and county heritage days, one of which was Texas Independence Day. The now traditional celebration was inaugurated by the commission and the march to Sam Houston’s gravesite was revitalized by the ROTC honor guard.
“Each year since 1981, it’s grown and grown, more complex, more people involved, and it’s really mushroomed into a big celebration,” Patton said. The celebration has seen Texas governors, state senators, state representatives and even the president of El Salvador in attendance.
This year’s march will begin at Old Main on Sam Houston State University campus at 10 a.m. and proceed down Sam Houston Avenue to Oakwood Cemetery where the ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.