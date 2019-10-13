20 years a conquerer

Reverend Sophia Willis attributes her faith in God and her positive attitude to her ability to conquer breast cancer 20 years ago.
“I questioned God, ‘why me? I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, why did I have to go through this as a single parent?’ I questioned God about that, but now I understand because now I can share my story … everything is for a purpose,” breast cancer survivor Reverend Sophia Willis said.
Willis was 36 with no family history of breast cancer or symptoms when she found a lump in her left breast while performing a self examination in the shower.
The lump was troubling and difficult to find at times – it could only be felt when she was sitting up, but when Willis lay flat on her back, it seemed to disappear.
Willis quickly met with her gynecologist for a mammogram which came back benign and was recommended to come back in one year, however she was uncomfortable with the diagnosis and dug deeper.
“African American women tend to have what is called ‘dense breast’, so it’s harder to detect it through the mammogram and that’s why I recommend 3-D imaging where they can get a more in-depth look,” Willis said.
Willis returned to her gynecologist who recommended a needle biopsy which pulled fluid from the lump and was then recommended a lumpectomy – that’s when they discovered that her lump once diagnosed as benign, was actually cancerous.
“Early detection is so important – it’s important to get your mammogram because had I not gone to the doctor, had I waited, because the type of cancer that I had was so aggressive, the doctor said that I would have lived one year,” Willis said.
Eight weeks of bi-weekly chemotherapy treatments in Conroe followed the diagnosis as well as 35 rounds of radiation on a rigorous schedule of five days a week for seven weeks.
“I always was so optimistic that I was going to beat it … your attitude has a lot to do with it, it really controls how quickly you get through the process or how you are able to handle it mentally,” Willis said.
Willis was simultaneously teaching at Huntsville High School as the yearbook and newspaper advisor during her treatment period and found support in two fellow teachers in the school’s english department who had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer and helped her find the care she needed.
Support is important for cancer patients, no one should have to traverse such a difficult fate alone. Willis cites the church, her parents and daughters as tremendous inspiration in her fight against cancer and that her positive attitude not only helped herself, but boosted her family’s morale as well.
“It was a horrible experience, but it made me stronger because fighting is important when it comes to life or anything that you want to obtain in life. It’s important to just maintain a positive attitude and believe that you can do it and I believed with my faith in God that I was going to survive,” Willis said, and advises that women not be afraid to get themselves checked.
“It was my worst nightmare, but it’s one of the things that has allowed me to be where I am today helping the people of God,” Willis said.
Since her recovery, Willis has recently changed careers, becoming a Reverend at Bibleway Outreach Center two years ago. Willis is one of two female pastors in the city of Huntsville and uses her platform to openly discuss female health and breast cancer awareness in the church.
“I’d be lying to you if I told you that I don’t get scared sometimes – and I’ve had some scares during these 20 years – but I’m human … I prayed and asked God to get me through this, I prayed and asked God for healing and I tell people that I’m not a survivor, I’m a conquerer. I conquered cancer,” Willis said.
“I’ve never read anywhere where God healed people in the Bible and it came back … that’s what I stand on.”
