50 year water deal nearly complete

The city of Huntsville is on the verge of signing a new 50 year water contract with the Trinity River Authority.
City manager Aron Kulhavy presented the Huntsville City Council with the contract proposal on Tuesday, which will see the city’s rate increase by a multiple of ten. The former contract, which was established in 1976 is set to expire at the conclusion of 2020.
“The contract that this city has had since 1976 was a sweetheart of a deal,” councilmember Joe Rodriquez said. “However, because of the foresite that this city had in 2012 to start compensating for a potential water increase, there will be no significant rate increases in your water.”
The new rates, which will require the city to pay 29.1 cents per 1,000 gallons on a take or pay basis and 8.73 cents for water in the reserves. However, much of the additional $1.07 million needed to pay for the higher rates will be absorbed into the current customer rates as the city prepares to pay off bonds related to the 2012 water treatment plant expansion in the coming year. The city currently appropriates $2.5 million annually towards the payment of those bonds, which will be paid of the same time the new rates go into effect.
“Water is so important to the state of Texas and the city of Huntsville … it is the new liquid gold, and becoming a precious asset that we need to be careful with,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said. “This new contract will secure our rates for many years to come.”
The Trinity River Authority currently provides services to over 60 cities in the Trinity River basin. The city of Huntsville will purchase a maximum of 26 millions of gallons per day through the life of the contract, with six million gallons per day going to the Tenaska Frontier Partners plant in Shiro — the city’s largest water client.
The contract is expected to be finalized at the next city council meeting on October 15 at 6 p.m.
