Police say a game console, controllers and games were stolen from a Huntsville residence Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to a residence at 3 Howard Circle around 5 p.m. when a resident reported his Xbox One, two controllers and two games stolen. Police say between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. the suspect entered the residence and took the items.
“We are investigating the incident and hope to find the suspect,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have entered the console’s serial number stolen, so if it is attempted to be pawned, we will know.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
