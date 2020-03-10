Several pills of Xanax were recovered during a search at the Walker County Jail early Tuesday morning in Huntsville.
Police conducted a stop on a driver, after they were seen running a red light just after midnight in the 1500 block of 11th Street. Officers say that when they approached the vehicle, they detected the odor of marijuana and asked the driver – identified as Angela Collier, 27, of Midway – to exit the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, officers say that they recovered nearly an ounce of marijuana and placed Collier under arrest. After arriving at the Walker County Jail, officials conducted a more thorough search on her and recovered a small bag containing five pills of Xanax.
“At the jails, inmates are given a much more thorough search than we can do on the street,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “If drugs or weapons are found on you in jail searches, you will face increased charges.”
Collier is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and bringing an illegal substance into a correctional facility. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $10,500 in bonds.
