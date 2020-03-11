A traffic stop led to the discovery of Xanax, Oxycontin and marijuana in a vehicle stop Tuesday evening in Huntsville.
Police were on patrol near Starbucks, located in the 100 block of Interstate 45 around 7 p.m., when a driver was seen with a child not secured in a car seat and failure to use his turn signal. While approaching the vehicle, officers say that they could detect the odor of marijuana and asked the driver – identified as Wesley Johnson, 36, of Coldspring – to exit the vehicle.
While speaking to Johnson, police say that he admitted to carrying a small amount of marijuana and two pills of Xanax in his possession. During a search of the vehicle, officers also recovered a pill, identified as Oxycontin in the front seat.
“Our officers have been doing an excellent job of enforcing traffic laws and finding drugs,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope this individual will get the help that they need.”
Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $11,000 in bonds.
