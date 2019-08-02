Wynne Home seeking local artists

Local artists have the opportunity to showcase their work on a grand stage.
The Wynne Home Arts Center is searching for local artists to submit their work for the biennial Area Artists Exhibition, with work displayed at the home from October to January.
“This is probably one of the most exciting shows we have at the Wynne Home,” exhibition chairperson Barbara Sloan said. “This show exhibits all types of artwork from our friends and neighbors.”
Accepted artwork for the show includes, paintings, photography, drawings, fabrics and sculptures. Each artist may submit one piece of original work, with each being their own concept and design. Both professional and amateur artists are encouraged to participate.
“We have some great local professional artists, but what makes this show so great is having newcomers and amateurs proudly display their work,” Sloan added. “This show gives artists the opportunity to display their work in a beautiful and historic home, which they may otherwise be unable to do.”
Artists must ensure their work is 30 inches by 40 inches and ready to hang. Sculptures are and exception, but sculptors are asked to contact officials at the Wynne Home. Artists also have the option to put their work for sale, with 20% going to the art center.
“We are so excited to see the great work from the artists,” Sloan said. “There will be a plethora of excellent work adorning the home from many artists.”
The deadline to submit work is Sept. 28, with an opening reception set for Oct. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Wynne will also have a pickup for the artists on Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Full exhibition and entry details can be found at www.itemonline.com.
