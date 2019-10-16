Wynne Home's Linda Pease passes the torch

Cultural services coordinator and integral hand in opening the Wynne Home Arts Center, Linda Pease will be passing the torch to a new successor in wake of her retirement.
“I began to feel like there are a lot of things that I haven’t been able to do because I’m, as my granddaughter always says, ‘always at the Wynne Home,’ so I better get going if I want to do some of those things, so now is the time that feels right to pass the torch to someone else,” Linda Pease said.
Pease said that she has often been asked by children if she lives at the Wynne Home and though her answer is no, she says that part of it does belong to her as it does to everyone in Huntsville, because it is a city supported space where everyone is welcome.
The historic home was built in 1883 as a wedding gift from Sandford Gibbs to his niece, Samuella Gibbs and her husband-to-be Gustavus Adair Wynne – uniting two prominent families involved in the early history and development of Huntsville and Walker County – as a honeymoon cottage, expanding with renovations over time.
The home was donated to the city of Huntsville for use as a cultural arts center in 1998 by heirs and sisters Samuella Palmer and Ruth Hollinshead, officially opening as the Wynne Home Arts Center in 2006.
“The first reaction was absolute joy by many people – artists and people who love art – that we would actually have a place to be here,” Pease said
Years of fundraising and renovating followed the city’s acquirement of the property with planning based off of community feedback. Community members wrote in proposals of what they thought was most needed in the city’s first cultural community art center, and while an array of responses were received, many called for the amenities that are offered today.
Many called for a place for non-profit groups to meet, a pottery studio, a place where people could take art lessons and an art gallery as the city did not have one at the time.
“We’ve always had good artists, and we always intended that the gallery would primarily show people that had regional reputations for being outstanding artists because in Huntsville. We’re not that far from (Houston), but for the most part we didn’t have an art museum where people could go and see top artists and so we thought we’ll try to get the very best ones we can,” Pease said.
“Over the years, I think the gallery and the way it’s been done has attracted artists that we might not have at first thought that we could attract here,” Pease said.
Many renowned artists have since graced the property including Texas sculptor Jesús Morales, who considered the Wynne Home a sacred place – one that he considered worthy of having long term art – and has continued to work with the arts center for many years with pieces currently placed on the Wynne Home lawn on long term loan.
“I think most people recognize the value now because we’ve had really wonderful, quality things here, people work their hearts out here, and I think it’s made a difference in the community,” Pease said, noting that she has always loved art, though she adds that she is not an artist herself.
“I love to be around art and around artists … I really like the administrative end of making it possible for artists to show their work and possible for people who want to make art to come and have the opportunity to learn from really great artists,” Pease said.
As she begins to take a step back from the Wynne Home, Pease noted that the arts center has allowed her to do what she loves at a place that she loves and that the experience has been very good.
“It’s really a fulfillment of lots of dreams I’ve had about being able to offer the kinds of programs that I think would be uplifting to people, instructive and educational,” Pease said, a nod to her past 40 years working for the city of Huntsville – first as a part-time librarian organizing an outreach program, expanding to organizing summer recreation programs and the Huntsville Arts Commission.
When asked how she is feeling about retirement, Pease said that she has been very busy and that the reality of retirement hasn’t quite hit her yet.
“At first, I thought it would be really hard for me, but so far it has not been, I’ve just had wonderful days,” Pease said.
Pease will be staying as a consultant to the Wynne Home while tapering off from her responsibilities. In the meantime, Pease has vacation plans in sight, hopes to write a little bit and visit with family.
