Wynne Home Arts Center to host quilting exhibit

The Wynne Home Arts & Visitor Center in Huntsville will host “Step up Step Back: Quilts by Mary Laura Gibbs” through Feb. 15, 2021. The exhibit will be free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
The walk-through quilt exhibit will feature a display of more than 20 quilts that were crafted by Ms. Gibbs.
Born in Huntsville, Mary Laura Gibbs returned to her hometown in 1986. She quickly bought a sewing machine, took a class at Fabric Carousel, and the rest is history. She said then that the one thing she would never do was make quilts, but rules were made to be broken, as should be apparent from her work. She began designing quilts in the 1990’s and plans to continue doing it into her ‘90’s.
Ms. Gibbs’ quilts are made out of unique material and fabrics, such as neckties, feed sacks, burlap and cotton batik.
A unique feature of this exhibit is a digital display panel grid that visitors can walk around to see various quilts by Mary Laura Gibbs. The panel grid was installed by David Carpender and Chris Carpender.
The Wynne Home Arts & Visitors Center is located at 1428 11th St. in Huntsville.
