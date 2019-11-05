Nearly $1,000 in tools were stolen from a work truck parked at a local business Monday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to Dollar General, located in the 4000 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 4 p.m., after a worker reported a socket set and a flange pulling tool stolen from his Ford work truck. Police say the employee was doing maintenance on the building between 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., when an unknown suspect stole the tools, valued at $800 from the box in the bed of his truck.
“There was not a lot of time for the suspect to steal the tools, but fortunately, there were cameras in the parking lot and we are hoping the footage will lead to our suspect,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said.
