The Walker County Commission plans to put public safety first as it expects another year with a budget deficit as the local body navigates the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.
With nearly 65% of its revenue coming from property taxes and an expected increase in appraisals, the impact of COVID-19 on the county’s budget is expected to be minimal. The county has also historically settled their final budget at or near the effective rate — the rate in which the county would need to set to collect the same amount of taxes.
“As far as my vote goes, I wouldn’t try to increase taxes this year, even if to offset the revenue losses from COVID,” County Judge Danny Pierce said.
However, possible cuts could still loom, as many county departments experienced decreases in fee collections over the past few months. One department already noted was the county clerk’s office, which will move a position from full time to part time after fees for records preservation slowed.
The county is also seeing significant increases in court fines, accounting for 7%, and a half cent sales tax, which accounts for nearly 11%.
“It would be unhealthy to not prepare for the expected losses,” said Pierce, who noted that the county could see decreases in one-time expenses this budget cycle. “I hope that we will be able to drop one-time expenses to a respectable amount, and allow us to save for next year. If we know something is coming we should be preparing for it now.”
During a meeting earlier this week, Sheriff Clint McRae and Walker County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tim Whitecotton went before the commission asking for over $530,000 for seven new police cars and two new officers. In recent years, the county has been replacing five units with each budget cycle, but Whitecotton noted that the replacement schedule is not keeping up with the wear and tear of the county’s patrol operations.
The two new proposed officers would include a fourth patrol sergeant and a fifth detective.
“Historically we have tried to remain very conservative in staff-related requests. But I will tell you based on the research and where we are today, we are at a point to where I can’t hold off anymore,” McRae said. “We are at a point to where we need them. If money was no issue, I would be asking for five new officers.
We have to cover a large area and a lot of time we have instances where only one officer is out at a serious event.”
Currently the city of Huntsville has 40 patrol officers to cover 326 square-miles, while the sheriff’s office has 19 patrol officers over a 900 square-mile area, the sheriff noted.
He also requested more than $48,000 to replace computers and bulletproof vests, among other items.
Walker County Emergency Management Director Butch Davis shared the need for an expansion to the OEM’s record warehouse, estimated to cost at least $125,000.
Other proposed supplemental requests includes:
• $55,000 for streaming equipment in the Walker County Commissioners Courtroom.
• $87,000 to replace the chiller at the Walker County Storm Shelter.
• $248,505 for the purchase of an ambulance.
The supplemental requests total over $3 million in one-time expense and $675,000 in on-going expenses.
Commissioners will narrow down the requests over the monty, with Pierce expected to present his proposed budget in early July. The budget and subsequent tax rate are expected to be approved in late August or early September, with the fiscal year beginning October 1.
