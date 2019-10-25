A local women’s organization will bring members of the community together for inspiration and worship this weekend.
First Missionary Baptist Church’s Women of Diligence ministry will host its annual women’s conference Saturday at 10 a.m., with several speakers in attendance and activities throughout the day.
“I decided to start this organization after the Lord gave me the idea to bring women together,” said founder Shirley Tucker Wallace. “It is a wonderful group of women who come together to learn about Jesus, read the Bible, pray and serve our community.”
Women of Diligence is a local organization founded by Wallace in 2014 to empower women and bring joy to the community. The organization works on two to three community service projects each year, previously donating food and items to Good Shepherd Mission and providing toiletries to residents of local nursing homes.
“This is the 4th year we have hosted this conference and it is by far our biggest event of the year,” Wallace added. “The conference was originally started to provide encouragement to women in the community and show them what God can do for them.”
The conference will feature keynote speaker minister Maquisha Culbreath, with other speakers including Dr. Wallace and Shannon Williams. The theme of the conference is ‘vessels under construction,’ a reference to the Bible verses in Jeremiah 18:1-6.
“Maquisha is a wonderful speaker and we are very excited to have her serve as the keynote. She regularly speaks to other women’s groups at numerous churches,” Wallace said. “With our theme this year, much of the message will focus around filling the cracks in our knowledge of God. Those in attendance will also learn how filling these cracks will renew and restore us and give us the tools to succeed.”
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with a $10 donation requested. First Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1530 Tenth Street.
“I encourage all women in the community to come and join us this weekend,” Wallace added. “There is always something for women to take away from the conference.”
