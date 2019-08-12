A woman was assaulted after police say a suspect entered her vehicle while she was in a convenience store Friday night in Huntsville.
Officers were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn after a woman reported an attack around 11:45 p.m. in Huntsville. Police say the woman informed them she had entered a gas station in the 3000 block of Sam Houston Avenue, and when she returned to her car, a man was sitting in the passenger's seat.
Authorities say the suspect punched her in the face and fled the scene. Officers noted that the woman looked like she was attacked and had two flat tires and damage on her vehicle.
“We are currently following leads and investigating the situation,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We will look at video footage from the store and make the proper arrest when necessary.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
