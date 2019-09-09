A road rage incident turned violent in Huntsville on Saturday.
Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday when a victim reported being punched after a road rage confrontation. Officers say the victim was cut off while driving near the 2800 block of Lake Road and honked her horn, when the suspect stopped their vehicle in the middle of the road and blocked the victim’s vehicle.
Police say the suspect exited their vehicle and opened the victim’s car door before punching them in the mouth. Passengers in the suspect’s car grabbed the suspect who then took off in the vehicle.
“We are investigating the incident and hope to have a suspect soon,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “It is important to keep your cool when driving to prevent provoking others.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
