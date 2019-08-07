A woman was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries during a knife attack.
Authorities say that a couple was engaged in a domestic dispute around midnight Wednesday in the 2400 block of Lake Road. The altercation turned violent when police say the man grabbed a large kitchen knife and cut his wife.
The victim was taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital with minor wounds to her arms. Police arrived shortly after, but the woman told them and hospital staff that it was an accident.
“We are working to investigate this situation and ensure we have all the information we need,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We will take the appropriate action when the investigation is complete.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
