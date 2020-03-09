Woman indicted for swinging machete at officers

A Walker County grand jury recently indicted a New Waverly woman accused of swinging a machete at law enforcement during an assault on Christmas Day.
Stephanie Elledge, 57, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the Dec. 25 incident, according to court documents.
Court records say that Elledge swung a machete at Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputy Ryan Dowdy and threatened to cut the hand of Pct. 4 Constable Gene Bartee. Records also show that Elledge allegedly threatened to cut another victim in the alleged assault.
If convicted, Elledge could serve a term between five to 99 years for each of the first degree felonies and a term of two to 20 years for the lone second degree felony charge.
Elledge remains in the Walker County Jail on bonds totaling $80,000, according to jail records.
GRAND JURY ADDS ROBBERY CHARGE
A Walker County grand jury added an aggravated robbery charge for a man who is currently awaiting trial on a prior aggravated robbery case.
Rayquan Washington, 18, received an additional count for aggravated robbery after police say he robbed a man at gunpoint at Studio 6 Motel in Huntsville.
Other indictments handed down were:
• William Abernathy, assault family/ household member (impeding breath/ circulation);
• Jesus Aleman-Pinales, possession of a controlled substance;
• Kelton Archie; aggravated assault;
• James Bailey, possession of a controlled substance;
• Katelynn Britt, driving while intoxicated with child under 15-years-old;
Shontay Broughton, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
William Bohanon, possession of a controlled substance;
Brandon Carter, possession of a controlled substance;
Roman Clark, assault of a family/ household member with previous conviction;
Thomas Gambrell, burglary of a building, theft of property with two or more previous convictions (2 counts);
Jimmy Giddens, indecency with child;
Jason Hogard, possession of a controlled substance;
Michael Ide, injury to child/ elderly/ disable with intent;
Anthony Johnson, driving while intoxicated;
Scott Jones, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Michael Mccarty, possession of a controlled substance;
Andrew Pimental, burglary of habitation;
Tommy Reed, evading arrest detention with vehicle;
Jamie Ross, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Sherry Sweet, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in correctional facility;
Megan Uvalle, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence;
Dekeldric Washington, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest detention with previous conviction;
David Whitaker, credit card abuse, fraud use/ possession of credit or debit cards; and
Marcos Yanez, indecency with child sexual contact.
