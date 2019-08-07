A Huntsville man is behind bars after police say he kicked in a door and assaulted a woman in her apartment.
Authorities say that the woman was asleep in her apartment at approximately 4 a.m. at the Midtown Apartments, located in the 2800 block of Lake Road, when a suspect kicked in the door. The suspect – identified as Johnathan Young, 24, of Huntsville – assaulted the victim and fled before authorities arrived.
Officers say they witnessed Young attempting to leave the complex and took him into custody. The victim did not sustain any injuries during the attack.
“I am glad we were able to find this guy and get him into custody,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “I am also happy that no one was injured during the incident.”
Young was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $7,500 in bonds.
