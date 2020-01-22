A woman has been arrested after breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s house.
According to a report with the Huntsville Police Department, deputies responded to Encore Apartments in the 1300 block of Nottingham Street for a domestic disturbance report. Police say that the suspect — identified as Ayleen Garza, 20, of Pasadena — forced entry into her ex-boyfriend’s apartment and then assaulted him. The suspect suffered only minor bumps and bruises.
The report states that Garza had attempted to enter the residence earlier in the day and was asked by authorities to not come back.
“A burglary charge is not only for when someone is stealing goods, but can also be assessed if an assault is committed,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said.
Garza was transported to the Walker County Jail, and was later released on a pair of bonds totaling $8,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.