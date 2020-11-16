A trash fire is being blamed for a wildfire Sunday afternoon that burned more than 100 acres of land in western Walker County.
According to officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, fire crews arrived on scene of a wildland grass fire near East Wesley Grove and Duke Road, near the Walker-Grimes County line at approximately 1:30 p.m. Officials say that between 100 to 125 acres were burned in the wildfire, with no injuries or structures involved. However, several residences and ranches in the area were threatened.
Departments on scene were Washington County Air Support, Texas Forest Service, Walker County OEM, Texas CERT and Walker County EMS responded, along with fire crews from across Walker, Montgomery and Grimes counties.
The fire was 100 percent contained late Sunday evening.
Walker County remains under a burn ban, with extreme drought conditions. On Monday, the county registered an average reading of 651 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the moisture depletion of an area. The higher the number, the drier it is. The county had a minimum of 558 and a maximum of 651 on the index.
The burn ban from Walker County Judge Danny Pierce, states that all outdoor burning is prohibited in Walker County for 45 days unless the ban is lifted before that by Pierce. The order does permit outdoor burning related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for firefighting training; public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting of agricultural crops; or controlled burns.
The Sam Houston National Forest is also exempt from the burn ban.
A violation of the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor, which is punishable of a fine not to exceed $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.