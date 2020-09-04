White delivers 'State Of The University' address

Sam Houston State University President Alisa White recapped some of the past year’s highlights and presented plans for the future during her “State of the University” address on September 3. The annual event, that signifies the beginning of the new academic year, was held remotely for the campus community.
The event began with honoring select faculty and staff for their years of service as well as the 2020 Faculty Excellence and Staff Excellence award recipients.
White congratulated Dr. Jerry Cook, professor of Biological Sciences, who was named one of the recipients of the Texas State University System Regents’ Professor award.
Also recognized was Officer Brandon Whitfield with SHSU Police for his commitment to serving others.
White began her remarks by highlighting student, faculty and department accomplishments from the past year. She also expressed her gratitude for the tremendous efforts made by faculty and staff in modifying operations, instructional delivery and safety protocols, in order to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester.
“2019-2020 brought unusual challenges, many of which are still here. You answered the call with distinction, and I’m proud to say that your contributions to the university and our community made a difference,” White said.
In looking towards the future, the new president recognized the uncertain challenges of the time.
“We are living in unprecedented times. Higher education has been up-ended, and most institutions, including ours, will have to adjust to a new paradigm,” she said. “Sam Houston’s reputation as a ‘can do’ community of vision and innovation gives me confidence that we can drive the changes so that we preserve what’s important to us, mitigate threats, and maximize our opportunities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.