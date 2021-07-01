Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE — After a year of canceled or socially distanced holiday events due to COVID-19, Walker County is getting ready to celebrate the 4th of July with festivals and firework shows.
Below is a list of 4th of July events that are free and open to the public in Walker County.
Huntsville 4th of July Celebration
Where: Kate Barr Ross Park, 486 SH-75 N., Huntsville
When: Sunday, July 4 from 4-10 p.m.
Events: Family-fun activities will be held from 4-8 p.m., including airbrush painting, balloon twisting, leather-working, sand art, a rock-wall, DJ, mechanical bull, dunk tank, a watermelon eating contest and more. Once the Family Fun portion of the event wraps up, get to your favorite spot in the park and get ready to watch the amazing fireworks display at night. The show will begin at 9:15 p.m.
Details: Personal coolers or glass bottles will not be allowed in the park. Visitors are not allowed to bring or set off fireworks in the park.
Hometown Independence Day Celebration
Where: Prosperity Bank, 102 FM 1375, New Waverly
When: Sunday, July 4 from 7:30-9:15 p.m.
Events: The New Waverly 4th of July celebration is complete with a community BBQ and fireworks show, along with an auction and raffle to support the youth of New Waverly. Raffle tickets are available at the New Waverly Fire Station and from members of the New Waverly Community 4-H Club.
The Community BBQ lunch begins at 11 a.m. at the New Waverly Elementary School Cafeteria, followed by a live auction at 1 p.m. All proceeds from the BBQ, auction and raffle benefit the youth of New Waverly. That evening, find a spot in the Prosperity Bank parking lot for the Children's Pet Parade at 7:30 p.m., followed by the raffle drawing at dusk. At approximately 9:15 p.m. the popular New Waverly Community Fireworks Show will commence next to the bank and viewable all over town.
